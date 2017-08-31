South Africa: Dry Captains Free State At Kings Park

Springbok Sevens star Chris Dry will captain the Free State Cheetahs in their Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

It is a depleted Free State team as their first-choice players were picked for the PRO14 encounter against Irish side Ulster in Belfast on Friday night.

Dry takes the captain's armband from Niell Jordaan, who is leading the Cheetahs in their PRO14 opener.

With Rory Duncan in charge of the PRO14 side, Daan Human has taken over as head coach of the Currie Cup side.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 16:15.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Inny Radebe, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 S'bu Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Garth April

Free State Cheetahs

15 Reinhardt Erwee, 14 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Stephan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ryno Eksteen, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Gert Kotze

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Sibabalo Qoma, 19 Ntokoza Vidima, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Marco Mason

Source: Sport24