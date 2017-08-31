31 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Allied Health Professionals Council Act to Come Into Operation Shortly

The Allied Health Professionals Council Act would be proclaimed to come into operation on 01 September 2017.

The Act provides for the establishment of the Allied Health Professionals Council of Mauritius. The Council will, among others, register and regulate the professional conduct, and promote the advancement of Allied Health Professionals, such as audiologists, chiropractors, clinical scientists, counsellors, dietitians, radiographers, medical laboratory technologists, nutritionists, occupational therapists, orthopaedic technicians, osteopaths, physiotherapists, podiatrists, psychologists, psychomotor therapists, psychotherapists, speech therapists and sports therapists.

It will approve, conduct or cause to be conducted training courses, programmes, lectures, seminars or conferences, including continuous professional development courses or programmes.

