Mauritius: Stakeholders Sensitised On Importance of Labour Statistics in Policy Decision Making

press release

The need to improve the interpretation of labour statistics was the main theme addressed during a half-day workshop held yesterday at Le Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis.

This initiative of Statistics Mauritius is to ensure a proper understanding of labour statistics for informed public debates and policy decision-making. It also aimed at providing a thorough explanation to stakeholders on how labour statistics are produced and the ways these should be interpreted. The leading resource person, Dr Coffi Agossou, from the International Labour Organization (ILO), shared his technical expertise on ways of improving official estimates on employment and unemployment.

In his address at the opening ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, Mr R. P. Nowbuth, urged stakeholders to collaborate for the enhancement of labour statistics. He underlined the importance of training and added that this will improve the quality of manpower and help transform Mauritius into a high-income economy.

For her part, the Acting Director of Statistics Mauritius, Ms. Yasmin Cassimally, recalled that her organisation has always strived to produce high-quality statistics that are relevant to people's needs in a fast-changing globalised world. Following the recommendation of the ILO, Statistics Mauritius is embarking on the use of tablets to speed up data processing, she added.

The ILO is the only tripartite U.N. agency since 1919 which brings together governments, employers and workers representatives of 187 members States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes which promote decent work for all women and men. ILO aims at promoting rights at work, encouraging decent employment opportunities, enhancing social protection and strengthening dialogue on work-related issues.