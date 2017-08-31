The Thulsie twins' case has been transferred to the High Court in Johannesburg for a pre-trial hearing, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.

Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, 23, both dressed in black, appeared briefly in court on Thursday morning, where they were served their indictments.

The twins were arrested during raids in Newclare and Azaadville, on the West Rand, in July 2016.

According to the charge sheet, they were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS) group and were allegedly planning to detonate explosives at a US embassy and Jewish institutions in South Africa.

In the indictment submitted to the court in April, the State lists 12 activities the twins were allegedly instructed to carry out - using firearms, explosives, and possibly poison.

"In August 2015 [Tony-Lee] became a participant in a series of Telegram chats with Abu Fidaa, an ISIS network, and other persons whose real identities are unknown to the State, during which he was instructed to:

- Attack the best targets involving 'US/Brit/French interest in SA';

- Kill Zapiro, who drew the Messenger of Allah cartoon;

- Kill Jews who fight in Israel and return to South Africa;

- Kill affluent Jews; and

- Kill gay imam, 'as yet unidentified'."

Other targets included King David High School in Linksfield, Johannesburg, the UK High Commission, the embassies of the USA and Russia, the first secretary to the French Mission, Jewish investment banker Roy Topol, SA Zionist Federation Telfed, state-owned arms manufacturer Denel, Jewish community events, and foreign interests at airports.

Tony-Lee is accused of discussing terrorist plans with an undercover US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent between May and June 2016.

He believed the agent was an ISIS operative based in the US. He allegedly sought advice on making bombs and asked for funding. He is accused of soliciting support for ISIS using his personal Facebook page.

Brandon-Lee allegedly acquired the Mujahideen Poisons Handbook by Abdek-Aziz, and a manual entitled How to Survive in the West: A Mujahid Guide , which teaches its readers how to live a double life and how to "keep your secret life private".

Earlier, the State said the brothers had collected issues of Inspire , al-Qaeda's magazine in the Arabian Peninsula. The issues contain an illustrated guide on making explosive devices, inciting participation in jihad, and tips on using weapons and engaging in combat, the indictment states.

The twins are expected to appear in the High Court on October 20.

