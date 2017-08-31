31 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Teens Added 'Substances' to Fatal Vetkoek

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three teenagers who died after eating vetkoek in Langa, Cape Town added "substances" to their meal, a Cape Town city official said on Thursday.

"[Police] have indicated that it does not appear to be food poisoning and that it appears that the children mixed other substances into their food," safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said.

According to Smith, the environmental health department had been in contact with police in Langa to determine whether they need to conduct food poisoning investigation.

"The autopsies will determine [the] cause of death."

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana could not confirm if the youngsters added substances to their food.

The teenagers, aged between 16 and 17, died on Sunday in Joe Slovo in Langa.

A fourth victim was still in hospital, Rwexana said.

An inquest was opened for the three who died and an attempted murder case was being investigated for the surviving boy.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lesotho's Ex-Deputy PM 'Flees to SA After Death Threats' - Reports

Lesotho's former deputy prime minister Mothetjoa Metsing has reportedly fled the country after receiving death threats. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.