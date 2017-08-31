31 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Condolences for Reverend Arends

President Jacob Zuma has conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the General Secretary of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA), Reverend Alistair Arends.

The President on Thursday expressed deep sadness after receiving the news of Reverend Arends, who passed away last weekend in hospital.

"We have learned with deep sadness the passing of one of the dedicated clergymen, who was sincerely committed to his calling, Reverend Arends. His passing is an enormous loss not only to his family and UCCSA but to the entire country, as he made a significant impact in the lives of many South Africans.

"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Arends family, relatives and the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

President Zuma said Reverend Arends will be fondly remembered for his devotion and commitment towards the community and the church. His works and legacy bear testimony of a true servant leader of the people, the President said.

