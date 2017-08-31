South Africa: Cheetahs Name Side for Pro14 Debut Match

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has announced his team for their PRO14 opener against Ulster in Belfast on Friday night (20:35 SA time).

The Cheetahs will become the first southern hemisphere side ever to take part in the PRO14 championship.

Niell Jordaan will lead the Cheetahs for this historic opening game.

"The Cheetahs players are extremely excited to join this world class championship," Jordaan said after arriving in Belfast on Wednesday.

Cheetahs team:

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Clayton Blommetjies, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Niell Jordaan (captain), 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Cecil Afrika, 23 Rayno Benjamin

Source: Sport24