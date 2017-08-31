South Africa: President Receives Fees Commission Final Report

President Jacob Zuma has received the final report of the Commission into the Feasibility of Fee-Free Higher Education and Training in South Africa, the Presidency said on Thursday.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Judge Jonathan Heher, presented the report to the President at his Genadendal residence in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The commission was established in January 2016 following country-wide students' protests against high costs of higher education.

Some of the protests which were held under the banner #FeesMustFall were violent and property damaged, as students were increasingly demanding access to free, decolonised and quality education.

The President established the commission with an expectation to complete its task within eight months after its establishment. However, after the amendment of its terms of reference, the Commission was granted an extension to complete its work by 30 June 2017.

President Zuma will study the report and its recommendations, as well as make it available to the public in due course.

"President Zuma has expressed his gratitude to Judge Heher and all members of the Commission for the work done that ensured the successful conclusion of the work of the Commission," his office said.

The President also thanked all the witnesses and stakeholders in higher education for their contribution and participation in the commission.