31 August 2017

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Mary Broh Faces Multiple Criminal Charges

Photo: FrontPage Africa
Former city mayor Mary Broh
By P. Nas Mulbah

The Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA) and coordinator of the Bureau of Vital Statistic Mary T. Broh has been charged with multiple criminal offenses including criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation, simple assault and official oppression.

Defendant Broh was charged by magistrate J. Kennedy Peabody of the Monrovia City Court. The magistrate also ordered that the living body of defendant Broh be brought to court on September 5 to answer to the charges leveled against her.

Magistrate Peabody: "you are hereby commanded to summon the living body of Mary T. Broh, director general of the General Services Agency (GSA) and coordinator of Bureau of Vital Statistic to answer to the charges brought against her by complainant Sheikh A. Kouyateh."

The writ said on the 10th day of August 2017 at the Birth Certificate Center in Monrovia, the defendant while serving in the capacity as director general of the General Services Agency (GSA) and coordinator of the Bureau of Vital Statistic, purposefully using her position and responsibility, commanded, induced and persuaded persons under her scope of authority who upon the instruction of the said defendant with force and violence jumped on a man identified as Sheikh A. Kouyateh beat and inflicted pains and injuries (wounds) on his body.

It stated that during the time of the incident Mr. Kouyateh clothes were also tore from his body off in the public while the defendant Broh herself choked him with the intent to render aid to the persons instructed by her to cause the said bodily injuries on the complainant.

The alleged act of the defendant being unlawful has been deemed wicked and violent i in violation of section 10.2, 10.3 and 12.70 of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

