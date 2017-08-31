31 August 2017

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Boakai Can Win Without Ellen Senator Sherman Declares

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Titus E. Dessie

Senator Varney Sherman says vice president Joseph Boakai may win the October 10, elections with more than 60 percent without the support of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Speaking at the capitol, Senator Sherman said: "I cannot confirm or deny that President Sirleaf is supporting Joe Boakai."

"In 2014, she did not support me to become senator of Grand Cape Mount County and yet I won by more than 60 percent; so maybe the same thing might happen to Joe Boakai; he might win by more than 60%."

Sherman: "We stand a very good chance to win the October votes. There is a probability and very high probability that we might win on the first ballot."

"Our investigation shows that the popularity is there, the capacity is there so it is very likely that we might win first ballot."

He added that the party's national chairman, Wilmot Paye is managing the activities of the ruling establishment as expected.

Presidential spokesperson, Jerelimak Piah at press conference recently declared that vice president Joseph Boakai enjoys President Sirleaf's confidence in these elections.

He said president Sirleaf has told her regional counterparts that she supports her vice president in the election.

Liberia

'Corrupt & a Joker' - Urey Describes LACC

The standard bearer of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) has described the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.