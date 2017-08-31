Liberia: 'Corrupt & a Joker' - Urey Describes LACC

The standard bearer of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) has described the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) as a joker and the most corrupt institution in the country.

Benoni Urey made the statement in Monrovia Tuesday August 30, 2017 when he appeared as guest on a local radio talk show. He maintained that the LACC cannot go after other institutions for corruption on grounds that the institution has also being involved into corrupt activities.

He emphasized that the institution has lose integrity and should be audited in order to account for funds allotted to the institution by government and partners to go after individuals earmarked for corruption, noting that the LACC cannot be trusted.

"Young people are now becoming to think that corruption is nothing or is not a crime and this has to stop," the ALP political leader indicated.

Against this backdrop, Urey said he is going to establish a fast-tack court to go after warring factions as well as people involved in the acts of corruption in Liberia.

Benoni Urey lamented: "it hurt me to see former president Charles Taylor locked up behind bar, while others who took part in the civil war are walking freely with impunity."

The court, according to Urey, is only intended for those warring factions that bear greater responsibilities of the 14 years of civil unrest in the country.