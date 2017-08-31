Liberia: Nahwul to Hold National Convention in Gbarnga

The National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) is expected to hold its first national convention in Gbarnga, Bong County, from September 1 to 8. According to the Elections Commission of the union, following the publication of vacant positions in several local dailies and electronic media, nine candidates, including six males and three females, have been qualified to contest for various positions in the union's leadership.

Those qualified to contest for the positions include current President Joseph S. Tamba, who is seeking re-elections after serving three years in the position; Kokulo Y. Yorgbor, for the post of Vice President for Administration; Trokon Brown and Jimmietta Forma Barrolle, who are both contesting for the post of Vice President for Professional Ethics and Operations; and George Poe Williams, for Secretary General. Others are Deemi Dearzrua, for Assistant Secretary General; Haford Keh, for Financial Secretary; Alice Jackson and Nancy Y. Sirleaf, for Treasurer.

According to a NAHWUL statement issued on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Samuel Togba, the commission has meanwhile set September 1, as the starting date for campaign activities that will run until September 8.

However, the president of the union, Joseph Tamba, has called on his members to participate in the electoral process and elect those that will steer the affairs of the union.

It may be recalled that in 2014, the formerly National Health Workers Association of Liberia (NAHWAL) went loggerheads with the authorities at the Ministry of Health when they complained of reduced salaries and threatened to go on a nationwide strike.