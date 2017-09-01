Uganda/Egypt: Okwi Stars As Cranes Down Egypt

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Emmanuel Okwi of Uganda battles against Abouzeid Mohamed of Egypt during the World Cup Qualifiers at Mandela Stadium, Namboole.

Kampala — Emmanuel Okwi scored a fine individual goal as the Cranes gained leadership of Group E with a 1-0 win over Egypt in a 2018 World Cup Qualifier played at Mandela National Stadium on Thursday.

The striker beat two defenders before cutting in from the right and firing a low left footed shot past Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary in the 52nd minute.

The win was no more than the Cranes deserved having shown attacking threat throughout the game and against their more established opponents.

Interim coaches Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba had named a starting team that appeared in a 4-3-3 formation with Isaac Isinde returning to the team in central defense for the first time since the Afcon game against Ghana.

He was partnered by Murushid Jjuuko with Godfrey Walusimbi and Nicholas Wadada making up the back four.

After a slow start, the Cranes' first notable foray upfront came in the 13th minute when an Okwi cross was tipped over by El Hadary.

The second chance came on 26 minutes when Aucho had a long range shot parried for a corner as the visitors continued to sit back and frustrate the visitors.

In a sign of things to come, the best of the half again fell to Okwi with El Hadary diving across to tame his stinging volley from a Joseph Ochaya cross on 32 minutes.

Three minutes later the Egyptians thought they had the ball in the net only for the goal to be canceled for an offside.

There was still time for the Cranes to fashion another opportunity with Derrick Nsibambi having a header tipped over as the two teams went into the break level.

Six minutes after restart a shot corner involving Walusimbi and Farouk Miya saw the latter saw his effort deflected narrowly wide for another set piece.

The resultant moment then resulted into the goal with the ball falling for Okwi at the post beat the two defenders before unleashing a low drive to the delight of the majority crowd.

The goal stung the Egyptians who fielded Arsenal's Muhammad El Neny and Liverpool forward Muhammad Salah into action.

The latter who was kept relatively quiet by Walusimbi then stole in at the back post only to be thwarted by the magnificent Onyango on the hour mark.

They got another look in five minutes from time when Salah played a delightful ball over the top for substitute Saleh Saleh only for the backtracking Onyango to tip over his attempt.

There were further tense moments with Mauritanian centre referee Lemghaifry Bouchaab first, showed four added minutes before increasing the number to seven.

There would however be no denying Uganda a memorable victory over opponents they had last defeated in 1965.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Isinde, Murushid Juuko, Wasswa Hassan Mawanda,Khalid Aucho, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Faruku Miya, Derrick Nsibambi, Joseph Benson Ochaya