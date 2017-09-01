31 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kogi Doctors Reject 50% Salary Payment

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Kogi on Thursday rejected the payment of 50 per cent salary to her members by the state government.

The state chairman of NMA, Godwin Tijani, in a statement in Lokoja, expressed displeasure with the payment of half salary to her members and therefore outrightly rejected it.

According to him, NMA was not invited to the meeting held between the state government and labour leaders where it was purportedly agreed that 50 per cent would be paid to workers.

"We only saw the news in the media this morning but we initially denied it as untrue, but now many of our members have gotten alert confirming the payment of half of their salaries.

"Kogi doctors are not happy with that decision, and as a noble and an understanding association, we expected the government to notify us of these shortfalls and not be taken by surprise.

"We learnt that those working in tertiary institutions are being paid full salary while those with the Ministry and Hospital Management Board (HMB) are getting half salary.

"NMA express displeasure with that level of discrimination," Mr. Tijani said.

He, however, appealed to all members to remain calm and not be discouraged by such discrimination, urging them to go about their normal activities.

"We are working hard to ensure this abnormal cut in their salaries are corrected," said the chairman.

(NAN)

