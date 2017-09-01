31 August 2017

Nigeria: Cameroonian Coach Says Indomitable Lions Are More Experienced Than Super Eagles

The Cameroonian coach, Hugo Broos, say the Indomitable Lions, having played at the Confederation Cup in Russia, is more experienced than the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Broos said this on Thursday in Uyo at a pre-match news conference ahead of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifying match between Nigeria's Super Eagles and Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Friday.

The coach said that the Indomitable Lions, apart from being African champions, had played against difficult national teams of Chile, Germany, and Australia in the Confederation cup.

"We are four points behind Nigeria and we know that if we lose, we are finished. We will play a very good game even in depression.

"Everybody knows that tomorrow's result and that of Monday are very important, I'm not afraid," Broos said.

He said that he was alright with the weather in Uyo and would play to win the match.

The Ccameroonian team captain, Benjamin Moukandjo, said that the team was focused and had prepared hard for the match.

Moukandjo corroborated his coach's perception that Friday's match with Nigeria would be tough.

"I know tomorrow's game is important. If we win tomorrow's game, we shall keep the hope for Russia alive," the captain said.

He said that his team was ready for the Super Eagles. (NAN )

