Nigeria Has an Amazing Future Says UK

The United Kingdom, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Boris Johnson has said that "Nigeria has an amazing future", stressing that the United Kingdom was partnering with Nigeria in different areas including intelligence sharing in the fight against terrorism.

This came as the Federal Government is considering the option of partnering with the , UK in the area of housing project.

This was disclosed Thursday by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo when he received the delegation from the United Kingdom in his office, Presidential Villa, Abuja, led by the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson.

Prof. Osinbajo said that the President Muhammadu Buhari's-led administration will continue its drives to promote private sector partnership and that it was ready to provide the necessary assistance to private investors looking to invest in the country.

The Vice President who said that the relationship between Nigeria and United Kingdom was very important, assured that "the next few years are certainly going to be more interesting".

He said that Nigeria has huge potential and that "investors would salivate if those potentials were realised" adding that the country was "close to the tipping point in terms of making that happen".

Prof. Osinbajo said in terms of trade, Nigeria had no choice but to diversify her economy from oil and that now more attention wss focused on agriculture, agro-processing and more interest in technology.

According to the Vice President, "UK are our natural partners and it is much easier for business because of the relationship over time and because of the robust presence of the UK here in Nigeria through the DFID which has been tremendously supportive".

He said in the area of housing, Nigeria would be looking to partner with the United Kingdom, adding that government was interested in construction companies with the expertise and technical know-how to deliver mass housing projects across the country.

He also emphasized the role of the private sector as well as the role of government in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

Prof. Osinbajo in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande assured investors that the Federal Government was prepared to partner with them, provide assistance where necessary and solve the problems as they emerge.

Johnson added that the UK was also working to build an economic partnership with Nigeria given the country's status as the powerhouse of Africa and the biggest economy in the continent.

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for International Development, Paul Arkwright, British High Commissioner to Nigeria and other top officials were on the visit to the Presidential Villa.