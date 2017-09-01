Nigeria: PDP Marks 19 Years, Beg Nigerians for Power in 2019

Photo: This Day

PDP supporters waving flags.

The People's Democratic Party has marked its 19 years as a political party and begged all Nigerians to return the party to power in 2019.

The party also appealed to its power brokers to close ranks in order to reposition for ‎the task ahead.

The PDP in a statement by its head of the publicity unit, Chinwe Nnorom, on behalf of the national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, to mark the 19th anniversary promised to deliver good governance and fill the gaps that were left as a result of its defeat in 2015.

The PDP accused the APC-led government of destroying the independence of the EFCC and ICPC through "their selective approach of using deodorants when APC members are involved and insecticides when it concerns the PDP members and other Nigerians."

The PDP which formally came into the political landscape on August 31, 1998, ‎commended the efforts of its founding fathers who dared the military to usher in civil rule.

"As a human organization, there might have been some issues or areas we could not cover when we were governing. We promise to make amends when given the opportunity again in 2019.

"We pledge to continue to uphold all their virtues and aspirations as we work to rebuild, reconcile and reposition the PDP for greater heights.

"Nigeria as a country is today celebrating close to two decades of uninterrupted civilian rule because of the sacrifices and investments made by the founding fathers of the PDP.

"We also thank the people of Nigeria for the overwhelming support and confidence reposed on us in our sixteen years of administration. "

