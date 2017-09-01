31 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Police Restricts Vehicular Movement in Maiduguri

The Police in Borno on Thursday announced a restriction on vehicular movements during Eid-el-Kabir prayer session in Maiduguri metropolis.

A statement signed by DSP Isuku Victor, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, announced this in Maiduguri.

It said that the restriction would be applied to the use of cars, tricycles, bicycles and animals.

"Borno state police command wishes to reiterate and assure the peace loving people of the state its commitments toward ensuring a crime free Sallah celebration.

"In pursuance therefore, there will be restriction of vehicular movement until after the Eid congregational prayer on September 1.

"The restriction though regretted will include the use of motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles and animals except those on essential duties.

"Muslim faithful are advised to pray at Eid prayer grounds close to their homes, and to ensure they go early enough for security screening.

"Parents who go to the prayer grounds with their children are equally advised to take proper care of them so as to avert incidences of missing children," the statement read in part.

The statement also warned youth against carrying knives and dangerous weapons to the praying grounds, zoo and recreational parks, warning that defaulters will be prosecuted.

While wishing the Muslim faithful happy Eid celebration, the command called on people to be security conscious and report suspicious persons or movements to the police.

