Nigeria/Cameroon: Cameroon Tips Bassogog to Counter Moses

The presence of Victor Moses in the Super Eagles' squad to take on Cameroon this evening has created fears in the Indomitable Lions' camp ahead of the clash.

A Cameroonian journalist who is apparently in Nigeria for the big clash hinted of a possible 'mark out Victor Moses' role assigned to a player or two while Christian Bassogog who plys his trade with Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League will also be doing whatever the Chelsea wing back is doing.

Sports Village Square revealed from the Cameroon publication that Victor Moses is a well celebrated player by both Nigerian and Cameroonian supporters

According to cameroun-info.net, a Nigerian supporter, Achibong Essien remarked; "I do not currently see any African player who has the level of Victor Moses. He is a world-class striker. With his arrival, we are pretty sure that Nigeria will win against Cameroon".

The Cameroonians are looking forward to a confrontation of Moses and their own star man, Christian Bassogog as players likely to shape the outcome of Friday's match.

The Cameroon web partly attributed Nigeria's home loss to South Africa to the absence of Moses and recalled his brace against Algeria last November. But the publication feels that what Moses can do, Bassogog could also do.

It recalled Bassogog's brilliance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where he was named the best player.

His goal against Ghana in the semi-finals of the CAN makes is evergreen. The former Aalborg striker is also making an incredible season in China having scored seven goals and making six assists.

He is therefore the striker Cameroon is looking up to assist the better known Vincent Aboubakar in delivering possible goals.

"We have to beat Nigeria if we want to stay alive in these qualifications and we will have to take the game on our own and beat them," Bassogog was quoted by FIFA.com as saying.