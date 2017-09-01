Nigeria: Governors Caution Against Hate-Speeches, Seek Love, Unity, Forgiveness

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged Nigerians to shun hate-speeches and collaborate with the government to surmount the plethora of problems bedeviling the nation.

In a goodwill message in Asaba yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the governor said there was need for Nigerians to be their brothers' keepers.

He, therefore, urged the Muslim faithful to imbibe the spirit of peace, sacrifice, love, piety, tolerance and mutual co-existence to underscore the significance of the festival.

Also, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in his Sallah message called on Muslims to imbibe the values of sacrifice, love and continue to foster unity as they join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate this year's Eid-el-Kabir.

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, enjoined Muslim faithful to demonstrate the virtue of selfless sacrifice as they celebrate.In a statement signed by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Adedayo Adeneye in Abeokuta, the governor said: "While I join my Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate this holy day, I urge you to reflect on the essence of the festival. I also urge you to do so in a state of piety as it is a solemn festival."

Besides, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor and made available to journalists in Abakaliki yesterday, described unity and religious tolerance as sine qua non to achieving cohesion and peace in any country and called on Muslim faithful to preach peace as they celebrate this year's Eid-el-Kabir.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State called for unity among the people.A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, quoted the governor as saying: "As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid-el-Kabir today, I offer my felicitation on behalf of the government and good people of Edo State.

Meanwhile, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, has urged Muslim faithful to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the state and country.

Aregbesola, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Sola Fasure, called on Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.‎

Also, his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, has charged Muslims and Nigerians in general to be ready to make the sacrifices necessary for the progress of the country.

In the same vein, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has urged the Muslims to use the period to continue to promote and abide by the core values of Islam for the sustenance of peace, progress and unity of the country.The former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has implored the Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, forgiveness and selfless service as part of the virtues of Islam.

Daniel, in a goodwill message signed by his Media Officer, Ayo Giwa, stated that Muslims should be guided by the spirit of the festival, which was a symbolic demonstration of total obedience to the will of Allah, kindness to one another and service to humanity as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim.