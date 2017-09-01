Nigeria: Buhari - Let's Keep Our Country Together

The central theme of President Muhammadu Buhari's Eid el-Kabir message, which is being marked today, is dominated by appeal to Nigerians to keep the peace, strengthen the bonds of friendship and uphold the country's unity.

"On the joyous occasion of this year's Eid el-Kabir celebration I appeal to all Nigerians to rise against the odds, keep our prejudices aside and strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity to keep our country together," he said.

The president likened the country to a proverbial tree that can bend but cannot break.

"Nigerians must learn to see themselves as brothers and sisters from the same heritage that must come to terms with the African proverb that 'a family tie is like a tree, it can bend but it cannot break,' he said.

Buhari assured Nigerians that his administration which had made the security, economic well-being and prosperity of all Nigerians a priority, "will not rest on its oars until we see the Nigeria of our dream."

The president felicitated with all Nigerians particularly the Muslim on the celebration of this year's Eid el-Kabir. He also congratulated all those who are currently in Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj.

"For Muslims all over the world, this celebration is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim.

"As we celebrate, I sincerely believe that our nation can make rapid progress on all fronts if we re-enact the exemplary virtues, typified by Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim, through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah's command and constituted authority.

President Buhari thanked all Nigerians who prayed for his recovery and have continued to extend their goodwill and support after his return to the country.

"Indeed, your fervent and sincere prayers, which cut across religion, political and ethnic divides, has energised me to re-dedicate myself and this administration to the task of building a great Nigeria," he said.

President Buhari wished Nigerians happy Sallah celebrations.