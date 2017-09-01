Nigeria: UK Halves Aid to Nigeria, Wants More Action Against Boko Haram

Photo: Premium Times

IDPs in Nigeria

The British government has halved the amount of humanitarian aid it gives to Nigeria, while calling on its leaders to do more to tackle extremist group Boko Haram.

The UK will give the African country £200 million (US$257 million) of aid over four years from 2018 to 2022. That amounts to £50 million a year, half the amount given in 2017, and below the £70 million provided in 2016.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Development Secretary Priti Patel are in Nigeria to assess the UK's response to the country's humanitarian crisis caused by the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram's insurgency.

Johnson and Patel yesterday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Budget and National Planning Udoma Udo Udoma, among other Nigerian officials.

The duo also visited Borno State, which is worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The British Foreign Secretary was also in Lagos to flag off a joint training exercise between officers of the Nigerian Navy serving onboard NNS Unity and those from the British Royal Navy.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, the UK's foreign Secretary commissioned the new British High Commission in Abuja.

The new office, he said, stands as a symbol of the UK's commitment to Nigeria and will serve as a hub that brings together all UK Government operations in Abuja to one secure location.