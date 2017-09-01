Nigeria: Troops Bombard Boko Haram Location, Neutralise Commanders

Abuja — Military troops fighting Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east Thursday bombarded the Boko Haram sect location and neutralised top commanders of the sect.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, explained that "based on information received about the location of some suspected top Boko Haram terrorists' leaders," the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force have been carrying out heavy artillery bombardments and air interdictions on registered targets that have killed a large number of Boko Haram terrorists including some of the group's key leaders.

"The Nigerian army artillery using multi-barrel rocket launchers has lobbed many rockets over the suspected location where the terrorists' leaders are hiding."

Usman stated that "video clips obtained on battle damage assessment shows clear success of the exercise. More details of successes achieved will be made available as the operation continues.

"The key Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised within the week during the joint Artillery and Nigerian Air Force air bombardments.

"The Nigerian military would continue with the concerted onslaught on the reported Boko Haram terrorists' location till they are eliminated."