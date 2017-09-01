Nigeria: Buhari Orders NEMA to Assist Victims of Flooding in Benue

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari last night directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately mobilise personnel and resources to provide a succour to victims of massive flooding in Benue State.

The president said he received with great concern, reports of flooding in the state, which has reportedly affected thousands of homes and displaced more than 100,000 persons in 12 local government areas.

A statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the president was closely monitoring the situation, and would be receiving regular updates on the scale of the disaster, as well as the federal government's humanitarian response.

Shehu also said the president extended his sympathies to the government and people of Benue State, and assured that the federal government would make available any assistance needed to enable the state government and affected communities overcome the impact of the flooding.