1 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Orders NEMA to Assist Victims of Flooding in Benue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari last night directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately mobilise personnel and resources to provide a succour to victims of massive flooding in Benue State.

The president said he received with great concern, reports of flooding in the state, which has reportedly affected thousands of homes and displaced more than 100,000 persons in 12 local government areas.

A statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the president was closely monitoring the situation, and would be receiving regular updates on the scale of the disaster, as well as the federal government's humanitarian response.

Shehu also said the president extended his sympathies to the government and people of Benue State, and assured that the federal government would make available any assistance needed to enable the state government and affected communities overcome the impact of the flooding.

Nigeria

UK Halves Aid to Nigeria, Wants More Action Against Boko Haram

The British government has halved the amount of humanitarian aid it gives to Nigeria, while calling on its leaders to do… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.