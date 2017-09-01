Rwanda: As Kigali Sign Midfielder Niyonzima From Mukura

AS Kigali have continued their spending spree with the addition of Rwanda international midfielder, Ally Niyonzima from Mukura on a two-year contract.

The former Mukura captain completed his transfer to coach Eric Nshimiyimana's side on Wednesday afternoon for a reported Rwf18million transfer fee.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Thursday by AS Kigali team manager, Joseph Nshimiye.

"Niyonzima is our player; he will immediately join his teammates for pre-season preparations. He is a good player with a lot of qualities and we believe he will add quality and experience to our midfield," Nshimiye said.

The Rwanda international's move to the City of Kigali-sponsored club ends earlier speculations linking him to Rayon Sports. He's AS Kigali's seventh major signing in this year's transfer window.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been training with the league champions for the past four weeks and was part of the squad that played against Tanzanian giants Simba a fortnight ago in a pre-season friendly that the Rwandan side lost 1-0.

The other new signings include; Rwanda international Dominique Savio Nshuti from Rayon Sports, Jean Claude Ndarusanze from Burundian side Lydia Ludic Academic (LLB), central defender Omar Ngandu from APR FC, midfielder Kevin Ishimwe from Pepiniere FC, Emmanuel Ngama from Mukura and Frank Kalanda from Uganda's Soana FC.

Free-spending AS Kigali have also been linked with Rayon Sports midfield maestro Pierrot Kwizera and both sides had even agreed on personal terms but the Blues turned down any possible deal for the league's Player of the Year for the last two seasons.

AS Kigali, who finished in fourth place last season, will start their 2017/18 campaign against defending champions Rayon Sports on September 29.