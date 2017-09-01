CAPS United players downed tools on Thursday demanding payment of outstanding salaries and allowances.

Players who spoke on condition of anonymity said they refused to train demanding payment of the money they are owed by the club.

The players are said to have not been paid in about four months and with the Harare derby against rivals Dynamos set for Sunday at the National Sports Stadium, Lloyd Chitembwe's men decided to down their tools.

They were, however, reportedly given assurance by the club management that they were making frantic efforts to ensure they got paid.

The players are reported to have eventually agreed to train in the afternoon but were said to be unhappy that they had been promised payment from the transfer fee of their stars -Abbas Amidu, Ronald Chitiyo and Ronald Pfumbidzai who have since left for greener pastures but had not been fulfilled.

"The players decided to go on strike because they felt they were being given a raw deal," said one of them.

"We had been promised to be paid after the transfer of players - Chitiyo and Abbas but they have not been paid up to now. Recently, Ronald Pfumbidzai transferred to Bloemfontein Celtic but there has still not been any payment," he added.

The development is likely to impact on the team's performance as they host rivals Dynamos in the first instalment of the Harare derby.

The Glamour Boys recently humiliated How Mine 6-0 after their players boycotted training demanding payment of out- standing salaries and allowances.

Caps United will be without defender Justice Jangano, who is still serving suspension after he got a second booking in their victory over army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium last week.

The Harare giants go into the match seeking to maintain their dominance over Dynamos after they defeated them 1-0 last season with the reverse fixture ending in a 3-3 stalemate.

The Green Machine have, however, been boosted by the return to training of defender Stephen Makatuka after illness kept him out of the last two matches.

Both teams clash at a time they are in top form, with Caps United managing 11 points in the past five games out of a possible 15, while their rivals have collected all the 15 points in their past five outings.