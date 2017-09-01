Malawi Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on arrested an Angola national for carrying cocaine concealed in male condoms and body lotion bottled which he was to fly out wit, Nyasa Times learnt from police.

The suspect has been identified as Joao Matateu Manuel, 44 years old.

He was arrested when his travelling luggage went through KIA's main terminal's main X-ray machine and officers working at the searching point detected the suspected drug.

"When officers asked the suspect to open his bag, it was discovered that there were 69 bottles of body lotion of different types that were used to conceal cocaine in male condoms in a liquid form," said KIA police Branch spokesman, Supulani Chitonde

He said they officers questioned the Angolan he pretended not to speak English but Portuguese making Police's work harder due to this communication problem.

The suspect is in Police custody and will answer charges of Illegal exportation of Dangerous Drugs and found in possession of the same contrary to Section 11 as read with Regulation 19 of Dangerous Drug Act.

It is the Angolan capital which is the final destination of these traffickers who say the drug is sold at better price than diamond.

Recently, Nyasa Times reported that KIA Police branch arrested Nigerian businessperson Christian Osigwelen and two Malawian women for being found in possession of and attempting to import illegal drugs.

Malawi is about to become the hub of drug trafficking in southern Africa.