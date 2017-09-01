Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Emmanuel Okwi of Uganda battles against Abouzeid Mohamed of Egypt during the World Cup Qualifiers at Mandela Stadium, Namboole.

Kampala — The scenes that greeted Cranes 1-0 win over Egypt was that of excitement, relief and probably a sense that the Cranes had earned a significant win in on the road to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Being the safety first coach that Moses Basena is, the Cranes interim coach rightly asked for all parties concerned to keep their feet on the ground despite the Cranes picking a first win in 16 attempts against the Egyptians.

"We encountered many difficult situations but this was due to the fact a number of our players have just started the season. Some of them are yet to start the season and it was a little bit difficult to get that match sharpness but I commend the players for playing against a technically gifted side and closing them out," Basena said of his team's performance.

With his interim role set to end after the return leg in Alexandria on Tuesday, Basena also made a case for his job.

"Many of them doubted our abilities to work but we have been in this game for some time.

You can win, you can lose but at least when you play against a team like Egypt and win and top a World Cup group it gives you confidence and pushes you to work more and more.

My only appeal goes to my players that we need to keep our feet down and not get carried away when we have two or three days to go to play against a wounded Egyptian side.

But we believe in ourselves and our qualities. We will start form zero and then see what the 90 minutes will offer," he added.

I told my colleagues that by the time I make 52 I want to leave football because of the way we are treated at times," the 49 year old added.

His more celebrated counterpart Hector Cuper meanwhile maintained hope of qualification despite the latest setback against the Cranes.

"We played on a difficult pitch and played with various systems and had many chance to score but found difficulty in the final touch to score. But we still have six points and need to win our remaining three games," stated Cuper who spoke through an interpreter.