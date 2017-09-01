Photo: The Independent

The entrance to the Makerere University Business School.

Kampala — A former student at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) has petitioned the High Court in Kampala seeking orders that the university holds a special graduation ceremony, to confer her a master's degree in Human Resource Management after her name was ommited from the recent list.

Patience Agaba says she was admitted at Makerere University in August 2010 and posted to study at MUBS where she successfully completed her studies in 2016.

However, she was shocked not to find her name on the final graduation list of Makerere University without any explaination, a result of which she suffered mental anguish and embarrassment.

She now wants court to compel the University hold a special graduation ceremony for her, plus a public apology in the local news papers.

Makerere University has been given fifteen days within which to respond to the student's claims.