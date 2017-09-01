Photo: The Financial Gazette

President Robert Mugabe and Harare resident minister Miriam Chikukwa (file photo).

Harare Provincial Affairs minister, Miriam Chikukwa, on Wednesday, refused to eat an ice-cream which was served to her at the Zanu PF Headquarters where she was attending a Grace Mugabe solidarity rally organized by war veterans.

Chikukwa, who was seated next to the Local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, handed over the ice-cream to him (Kasukuwere) through the Information minister Chris Mushowe who was seated between the two.

But Kasukuwere was visibly uncomfortable with the two ice creams.

A New Zimbabwe news crew was near the top table and could see Kasukuwere trying to avoid the camera facing while eating the ice creams.

The Local Government minister was seen shielding the two ice creams with the event programme line up as he struggled to avoid the camera.

This comes after reports, three weeks ago, of the poisoning, through an ice-cream, of the Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a Zanu PF interface rally in Gwanda.

Mnangagwa, whom the party said was not poisoned but insisted that ate stale food at the rally, suffered severe stomach pain and vomited before he was airlifted to South Africa where he was treated.

Reports of food poisoning in Zanu PF events started two years ago in Victoria Falls when the late Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa, was reported to have eaten poisoned food while attending the party's national conference.

Mahofa, a Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa ally, died last week upon on arrival at Mukurira Hospital, in Masvingo with Zanu PF chief whip, Lovemore Matuke, claiming that the late heroine had succumbed to the 2015 food poisoning.

Reports of food poisoning were again in the limelight on Sunday when President Robert Mugabe told mourners at the burial of Mahofa that he had confronted a cabinet minister over claims of witchcraft.