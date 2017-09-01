31 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Minister Chikukwa Rejects Ice Cream At Grace Rally, Kasukuwere Hides It

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Financial Gazette
President Robert Mugabe and Harare resident minister Miriam Chikukwa (file photo).

Harare Provincial Affairs minister, Miriam Chikukwa, on Wednesday, refused to eat an ice-cream which was served to her at the Zanu PF Headquarters where she was attending a Grace Mugabe solidarity rally organized by war veterans.

Chikukwa, who was seated next to the Local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, handed over the ice-cream to him (Kasukuwere) through the Information minister Chris Mushowe who was seated between the two.

But Kasukuwere was visibly uncomfortable with the two ice creams.

A New Zimbabwe news crew was near the top table and could see Kasukuwere trying to avoid the camera facing while eating the ice creams.

The Local Government minister was seen shielding the two ice creams with the event programme line up as he struggled to avoid the camera.

This comes after reports, three weeks ago, of the poisoning, through an ice-cream, of the Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a Zanu PF interface rally in Gwanda.

Mnangagwa, whom the party said was not poisoned but insisted that ate stale food at the rally, suffered severe stomach pain and vomited before he was airlifted to South Africa where he was treated.

Reports of food poisoning in Zanu PF events started two years ago in Victoria Falls when the late Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa, was reported to have eaten poisoned food while attending the party's national conference.

Mahofa, a Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa ally, died last week upon on arrival at Mukurira Hospital, in Masvingo with Zanu PF chief whip, Lovemore Matuke, claiming that the late heroine had succumbed to the 2015 food poisoning.

Reports of food poisoning were again in the limelight on Sunday when President Robert Mugabe told mourners at the burial of Mahofa that he had confronted a cabinet minister over claims of witchcraft.

Zimbabwe

VP Mnangagwa Dismisses Mugabe Ice Cream Poisoning Claims

Vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed reports that he ate ice cream from Gushungo Dairy shortly before his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.