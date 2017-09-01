31 August 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Government to Compensate Barire Victims

Somali government will compensate the families of victims accidently killed by security forces during operation to flush out Alshabaab in Barire.

The authorities have said all ten victims who were buried on Thursday were civilians contrary to previous press statements that they were militants.

Government paid USD 130,000 for funeral arrangements while federal government representatives visited the families in Madina hospital in Mogadishu during burial preparations.

Fact finding committee lead by Internal Security Minister Islow Duale visited Barire to establish the truth of the matter after order from President Abdullahi Farmajo last week.

Each Families of the victims will receive USD 70,000 each for compensation as per Islamic law also known as diya within the period of the next three months.

The Somali National Army commanders who were responsible for the attack will also be investigated and charged if found guilty.

The Barire victims' incident has led to social media uproar that was directed towards the government for past one week.

Twitter and Facebook users have mocked Villa Somalia for contradicting press statement.

