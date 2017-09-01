31 August 2017

Sudan: FVP to Receive Congratulations On Eid Al-Adha On Saturday

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh will receive congratulations on Eid Al-Adha Saturday, the second day of Eid, from Armed Forces, security and police officers.

He will also receive in same day in the Republican Palace congratulations from Vuice-President of the Republic, Natioanl Assembly Speaker, Chairman of the Council of States, Chief Justice, President of the Constitutional Court, Assistants of the President, Attorney -General and Deputy Chairman of Committee Charged of Overseeing Sudan Relations with BRICS countries.

The First Vice-President will receive congratulations from diplomatic missions accredited to Khartoum also on Saturday.

He will receive congratulations in the Republican Palace at 02:00 noon Saturday from Ministers, General Auditor, Chairman of National Election Commission, Registrar of Political Parties, State Ministers, Deputies of National Assembly and Chairman of the Council of States. Heads of committees at the two Councils, deputies of Chief Justice and the President of the Constitutional Court, holders of constitutional posts, heads of commissions, Governor and Government of Khartoum State, Chairman of Khartoum State Legislative Council, former members of the Revolution Command Council, leaders of parties and civil service. Universities vice-chancellors , judges of the High Court, Islamic and Christian scholars, heads of media institutions and chief editors.

