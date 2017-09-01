31 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Kills Three in Northeast Kenya - Official

Three civilians were killed after their vehicle ran over a landmine on a road near Kenya´s border with Somalia, a government official said, in the fifth such incident in the area in three months.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

"A Toyota vehicle which had several occupants on board ran over an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) at Nyongoro area," Gilbert Kitiyo, Lamu county commissioner, told Reuters by phone on Thursday.

Al Shabaab, which is fighting to overthrow Somalia´s government and impose its own harsh interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, has said it will continue to attack Kenya unless it withdraws its troops from an African Union peace-keeping mission in Somalia.

