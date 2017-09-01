Sudan: FM Meets U.S. Congress Delegation

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met on Thursday, a delegation from US Congress and discussed progress of bilateral relations by focusing on achievements made at the Five Tracks Plan.

The Minister underscored that Sudan has committed to what has agreed upon and that it will continue cooperation in this connection waiting the American side commitment to lift sanctions against Sudan in October.

For their part, the members of the delegation lauded regional role being played by Sudan and stressed US Desire to work together in all files pertinent to issues of bilateral cooperation and the Five Tracks Plan and that they are working for revocation of sanctions i9mposed on Sudan due to wide cooperation of Government of Sudan and the realities they have seen during their visit.

The two sides agreed to widen joint cooperation to cover all fields following revocation of sanctions.