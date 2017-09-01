Cameroon: No Room for Impunity

opinion

The measure taken by the Head of State, President Paul Biya to end legal proceedings at the Yaounde Military Tribunal against Barrister Nkongho Felix Agbor, Fontem Aforteka'a Neba, Paul Ayah Abine and others accused of violence recorded in the North West and South West Regions of late is unquestionably laudable.

For months now, the social climate in the two regions has been, to say the least, delirious. Acts of arsons, destruction of public property, physical and social media threats, and more have combined with the shutdown in schools and ghost towns to make the population jittery and uncertain about the future. Although some of the perpetrators of such violence remained under cover, there were arrests that added to those who articulated the concerns regarding the practice of the Common Law and educational woes of the English sub-system in the country. Thus, in declaring the Presidential clemency, the press statement by the Minister, Secretary General of the Presidency issued yesterday 30 August, 2017 pointed out that; "The Head of State, however, reaffirms his determination to relentlessly combat all enemies of peace and progress, champions of division and criminals of all kinds who, under the guise of political demands, attempt to jeopardize the future of our country and especially that of our youths.

They will be brought before the courts." Consequently, persistent calls for school boycott and intimidations against those who simply want to open their shops in search of daily bread are not only to be condemned, but do constitute criminal acts which must not be tolerated. Those who may commit the error of taking such "virtues of tolerance, dialogue and humanism" expressed by the Head of State for a weakness may be surprised at the consequences. Within the months of social unrest in the North West and South West Regions, those who sought to make political capital out of the situation found out that there are certain values of nationhood that the Head of State could not trifle. National unity, symbols of State, peace, stability and others remain sacrosanct. It would as such be dangerous for anyone to take the present measure to ease tension as a licence of impunity. It is within the constitutional prerogatives of the President of the Republic to intervene or intercept legal pursuit against any citizen depending on the national values that are at stake. Besides the individuals cited in the clemency decision, the statement makes it clear that not all those arrested in relation to the situation in the two regions would be released. This sends home the message that there are yet people in the group who will have to respond to justice until their innocence is fully established.

There is even the fact that some of those released could still find themselves behind bars if they are caught wanting in either the same criminal acts or otherwise. In this case, Section 64 sub 4 of the Criminal Procedure Code states that: "The discontinuance of criminal proceedings shall be without prejudice to their reinstitution when this becomes necessary." A measure of this magnitude therefore, coming at the eve of the resumption of the 2017-2018 academic year which some have attempted to disrupt, means that any irrational attitude definitely has no place in the country again. Preventing children from going to school no matter the reasons is tantamount to denying the country's youth their fundamental rights and no responsible parent or government can tolerate such behaviour. Keeping away from indiscipline and violence will therefore be the right way to go for peace-loving people in the North West and South West Regions not only to give school children a chance to acquire knowledge, but also as a way to avoid the heavy hand of the law.