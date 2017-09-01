1 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Import More Petroleum to Meet Growing Demand

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Following government decision to scrap off motor vehicle licence fees, the Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency ( PBPA) will now import 200,000 metric tonnes more of petroleum to meet the surging demand.

PBPA acting director Gilbert Lusekelo said this during the opening of tenders for the bulk petroleum procurement, saying comparisons were made against previous years orders.

According to him, for the month of October this year they will procure at least 500,000 metric tonnes compared to September's 300,000 metric tonnes and July 250,000 metric tonnes.

"We have increased this month's order due to a number of factors including having more vehicles operating compared to previous months, including budget season which prompts procurement to decline," he said. Further he noted that the harvesting season when products are transported to the markets thereby calling for more petroleum products.

He said six companies participated in the process including one local company and five foreign. He noted that they have been encouraging more local companies to involve themselves in the process and expect that with time more will have been sensitized.

Explaining he said this month they expect 3 ships to each bring in 93,000 metric tonnes of diesel, 4 ships each 37,000 metric tonnes of petrol and 1 ship for 30,000 metric tonnes of jet 1 fuel.

Sahara Energy Resources won the tender for diesel cargo 1 and Jet A 1 while Addax Energy SA won diesel cargo 1 and 2, Petroleum cargo 1, 2, 3 and 4 and combo cargo Tanga Port.

