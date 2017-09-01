Sudan: Swollen Wadis Claim Three Lives in North Darfur

Kutum / El Gezira — Three people drowned in two separate incidents on Tuesday evening in Sudan's North Darfur after being swept-away by wadis swollen because of the rainy season.

Three young women from Kasab camp for the displaced in Kutum locality were washed-away by the flood waters of Wadi Kasab. One of the camp Sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that the women were attempting to cross the wadi after returning from farming on Tuesday evening.

The lifeless bodies of 16-year-old Nadia Ali Adam and 18-year-old Sawsan Idris Mahmoud were later washed-up on the banks of the wadi. Fortunately the third woman survived.

In a separate incident in Wadi Abdelshakour, flood waters washed-away two men. One of them was drowned, but the second was rescued. He has been taken to Kutum hospital in critical condition.

He was taken to Kutum Hospital in critical condition.

El Gezira

In Um El Gura in Sudan's eastern state of El Gezira, 385 houses have completely collapsed as a result of heavy rain that hit the area. The Amarat El Buna-El Tabib road that links the locality with the rest of the state is closed, while sweeping floods surrounded El Managil locality and isolated El Mezza village in El Gurashi locality three days ago.