Tanzania: Dairy Board Challenged to Improve Industry

Dodoma — The government has challenged the Tanzania Dairy Board (TDB) to strategise an effective Livestock Master Plan in order to improve the dairy industry.

Agricultural, Livestock and Fisheries Development deputy minister William Ole Nasha said recently that they were sad to learn that Tanzania was still lagging behind other countries in the region in high breed dairy livestock keeping despite being endowed with friendly environment.

The deputy minister revealed that it was surprising that Tanzania had only 780,000 high-breed dairy cattle despite having vast geographical grazing areas.

He was speaking during his opening remarks at the 13rd general meeting of dairy stakeholders from across the country.

The meeting under the auspices of TDB, attracted more than 100 participants to deliberate on the plan. "If well utilised, the livestock and dairy sectors can enable the country to eradicate poverty from the households level," he said.

Mr Nasha underscored the need for the private sector to chip in and invest heavily in key sectors.

"The sectors are still grappling with diverse handicaps that deny the county effective position to compete in the world market," he observed.

He said the sectors need huge investment in order to improve local milk value chain.

For her part, Permanent Secretary (Fishes,) in the parent ministry, Dr Mary Mashingo said her department was working round the clock to improve the two sectors.