Sudan: Sheep Prices Soar Ahead of Eid Al Adha

Sudan — The price of sheep has risen significantly in a number of states and cities across Sudan amid heightened demand ahead of Eid Al Adha*, the Muslim 'Feast of the Sacrifice' tomorrow for which each family is expected to slaughter a sheep.

Trader Osama El Sayed reported from El Gedaref the recession and weak purchasing power in the city markets due to poor living conditions.

He pointed to the recession of goods in the markets compared with previous years because of the unprecedented rise in commodity prices.

Ibrahim Nur said the government has provided sheep to people to be paid in instalments. He pointed to the reluctance of people to buy sheep because of the high prices compared to their size and lamented the steady rise in the prices of all consumer goods.

Kassala

Residents of Halfa El Gadeeda in Kassala state pointed to the scarcity of sheep in livestock markets compared to last year.

They explained that the living conditions do not enable them to buy the sacrifice sheep and attributed that to the failure of the last agricultural season.

Khartoum

In Khartoum one of the traders at El Mowla market said that sheep are selling for SDG 1,500 to SDG 3,000 ($225-$450) in the capital. He added that 200,000 sheep have been imported from Kordofan, Ed Damazin, Darfur, and Sennar to meet the demand.

Radio Dabanga wishes all our listeners a Blessed Eid.

*On Eid Al Adha, the 'Feast of the Sacrifice' it is expected of every Muslim family who can afford it, to sacrifice an animal, usually a sheep, which is then divided into three parts: the family retains one third of the share; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours, and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.