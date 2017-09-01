Sudan: Cholera Deaths, New Infections Within South Darfur Families

Kalma / Kass / Sennar / East Jebel Marra — The cholera epidemic continues to claim victims across Darfur and Sudan. A young woman from El Salam camp in Kass locality was discharged prematurely, died at home, but infected her mother.

The cholera health centres at Kalma camp for the displaced in South Darfur received 22 new cases of cholera on Wednesday.

Yagoub Furi, the general coordinator of displaced persons and refugee camps, told Radio Dabanga that the 22 new cases are in addition to the existence of 41 old cases of cholera in the two centres receiving treatment.

Furi appealed to the government to declare the cholera epidemic because of the seriousness of the situation in the displaced camps in Darfur and its villages.

Kass

On Wednesday morning a woman died of cholera at camp El Salam in Kass in South Darfur, while five women and two men are being treated in the isolation centre at Kass Hospital.

One of the sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that the deceased, aged 21, was discharged from Kass Hospital on Monday but died after her health deteriorated yesterday morning.

He pointed out that yesterday morning her mother was infected with the same disease and was transferred after the end of the funeral to Kass Hospital.

He pointed to the lack of medicines and intravenous solutions in the hospital with the steady rise in rates of infection and death.

He called on the organisations and the Ministry of Health to expedite the provision of medicines and intravenous solutions.

Sennar

Singa Hospital in Sennar received five new cases of cholera on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Saturday a medical source told Radio Dabanga that the city hospital received four new on Wednesday and one case on Tuesday.

He said two cases were from Bir Ambali area of El Souki locality and three from El Salam area of Singa city, this along with two remaining cases that entered the hospital last week.

East Jebel Marra

The Member of Parliament for East Jebel Marra in South Darfur, Mohamed Ali Abdelrahman, revealed the death and infection of hundreds with 'watery diarrhoea' in East Jebel Marra.

He warned of the worsening health situation in the locality, especially amid the lack of clean drinking water. He said that people drink from the reservoirs and the health staff are inadequate and untrained to cover the cases.

He stressed the lack of medicines and intravenous solutions for the epidemic which force them to transfer the patients to North Darfur, causing the death of a number of them during the transfer for treatment.

He said that schools in East Jebel Marra have become a shelter for men and women who sleep on the ground.

He confirmed the spread of the disease in the localities of El Wehda, Mershing, East Jebel Marra.

Follow #CholeraInSudan, #الكوليرا_السودان for ongoing coverage by Radio Dabanga