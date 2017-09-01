Sudan: No End in Sight for Bread Shortage in Kassala, North Kordofan

Kassala / El Obeid / Sawakin / Ed Dein — The bread shortage in Halfa El Gadeeda in Kassala state has entered its fifth day. Many bakeries are closed owing to a lack of flour, and people must queue for long hours at the remaining bakeries with no guarantee of being able to buy bread.

A resident of Halfa El Gadeeda accused the authorities of providing flour to certain bakeries and depriving the rest of the bakeries of their weekly quota under the pretext of lack of flour.

He demanded an urgent intervention by the locality Commissioner to tackle the crisis.

El Obeid

El Obeid locality in North Kordofan is also experiencing a severe bread crisis because of the scarcity of flour.

On Friday residents of El Obeid and Sodary reported a continued severe bread crisis in all the districts of El Obeid and the main towns of the localities that has continued for more than a month.

People attributed the reasons for reducing the flour quotas to the bakeries by economic security and delaying them.

Sawakin

Sawakin in Red Sea State has suffered a severe drinking water crisis for three days due to non-operation in the locality's desalination station.

Yesterday media specialist Mohamed El Amin Osheik told Radio Dabanga that "The price of water has risen because of the current crisis".

He said that overcrowding of carts in front of water basins for long hours is becoming familiar in the city and attributed this to the delay of tankers which provide the basins with water.

He explained that more than a month ago the city witnessed a similar crisis because of non-operation of the desalination station which led to protests and demonstrations of people and owners of carts.

He called on the competent authorities to speed up the repair of the disruption of the desalination station.

Ed Dein

Residents of Ed Daein in East Darfur have complained of a severe crisis in the transportation between the various localities of the state and to and from the state capital.

They pointed out that there are high tariffs, overcrowding, and a severe crisis in transportation with the advent of, Eid Al Adha* (Muslim Feast of the Sacrifice) tomorrow.

They attributed the crisis to the authorities' banning of the movement of Land Cruisers, which are often the only practical way to get around during the rainy season.