Tanzania: Why Sethi Lawyer, Prosecution Tussled Over Medical Treatment

Dar es Salaam — The defence and the prosecution yesterday tussled it out in court over medical attention of Harbinder Singh Sethi, a suspect charged with economic sabotage at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.

The exchange started when the defence attorney Joseph Makandege accused the Prisons Department of contempt of court for failing to allow his client to seek medical attention at the Muhimbili National Hospital as previously ordered by the court.

Makandege told the court that Sethi had undergone a procedure to insert a gastric balloon in his stomach which necessitated specialised care. This prompted his request to access medical services at the national facility.

However, despite the court giving the nod to the request, the Prisons Department took him to Amana Regional hospital, which, according to Makandege, cannot handle his client's medical situation.

"I request this court to issue another order for my client to be sent to the Muhimbili hospital because lack of specialised medical care can be fatal for him," Makandege told Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi.

The Principal State Attorney Vitalis Peter denied the defence's assertion that the Prisons Department had denied requisite medical access to Mr Sethi.

He told the court that the Prisons Department's medical staff made an assessment of Sethi's health and decided to take him to Amana Hospital.

"I think the defence attorney did not have proper consultations with his client who is receiving adequate medical attention," Peter said, adding that a specialist from Muhimbili has been attending Mr Sethi at Amana hospital.

"And I would like to tell the court that if the Prisons Department officials see that he requires immediate referral services, he will be taken to the Muhimbili National Hospital," Peter said.

Resident Magistrate Shaidi repeated the order that Sethi be taken to Muhimbili National Hospital.