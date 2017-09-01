1 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Stop Speaking Ill of Our Country,' Zambian Envoy Tells Hichilema in SA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: DA/Twitter
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane meets with Zambian opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambia's ambassador to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba, has accused opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of "peddling lies and falsehood" about the southern African country during his three day visit to SA. Hichilema told a press conference on Thursday that Zambia was reeling under an undemocratic government.He also said that his recent treason charges were politically motivated.

But in a statement sent to News24, the Zambian High Commissioner said: "It was sad that a Zambia national could travel abroad and speak ill of the country, especially on remarks based on lies and falsehood."

Mwamba described Hichilema's claims as "lies... based on total fabrications".

"Mr Hichilema's release from prison together with his co-accused was a demonstration of Zambia's entrenched rule of law and a tested democracy," said Mwamba.

Mwamba also rejected Hichilema's claim that the media in the country was under attack.

'Thank you for standing up for democracy'

He said: "Those claims were lies as there was a diversified and independent media with over 85 Radio stations and 15 Television stations including 10 Newspaper firms operating freely in Zambia."

Hichilema was released from custody two weeks ago after being detained for allegedly failing to give way to President Edgar Lungu's motorcade."It is not because the police have done an investigation, it is because a member of the ruling party has instigated the police to arrest this citizen," said Hichilema.

"You cannot have a criminal justice system that operates like that."

Hichilema also said that the involvement of Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane in his detainment helped highlight the plight his country was facing.

Hichilema and Maimane told the media in Parliament that Africans needed to unite to fight against dictatorships and oppression on the continent.

"To my brother, Mmusi Maimane, I say thank you for standing up for democracy in my country, and please allow me to apologise on behalf of the 16 million Zambians over what happened to you on our soil," Hichilema said at the joint press conference.

News24

South Africa

State Fails to Protect Women in Muslim Marriages, Says Advocate

There is a need for "coherent clear legislation" to provide for the protection of women in Muslim marriages, the Women's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.