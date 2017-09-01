Tanzania: RC Orders Removal of Party Flags

Mbozi — The Songwe Regional Commissioner, Ms Chiku Galawa, has banned hoisting of political parties flags along the Songwe-Zambia Highways road reserve in order to keep the town clean.

Ms Galawa made the statement yesterday at a meeting with health stakeholders, which took place in Vwawa Town, Mbozi District.

She directed people carrying out activities in the area and hoisting the flags of their respective political parties to remove them and vacate the areas.

"I order that from today, all flags of political parties must be removed and instead they should be hoisted at the office of the respective party... . since traders do businesses on the roadsides and follow their customers at bus stations, councils should find other good places for them, out of the highway," said Ms Galawa. Speaking over the scattered waste alongside the highway, the RC directed health officials to start reminding the would-be passengers of stopping to throw discards haphazardly while on safaris, but they should instead use waste bins that would be installed inside busses.

The opposition Chadema Secretary in Mbozi District, Mr James Mbasha, said his party was yet to be informed of the exercise, saying, however, that the installed flags had owners, whom the RC should have called and talked to about the reason of removing them.

"We cannot remove the flags because we don't know the reason of doing that. Why is she afraid of the owners of the flags? Let her call them and discuss the matter. We will sue any executive in a court of law coming to remove them because the flags are there according to the law," said Mr Mbasha.

Speaking over the shifting of the bus stand from the roadside, Mr Mbasha concurred with the RC, saying that it was a good idea because people were endangering their lives, giving the example of the Mlowo Bus Stand, where, he said, the safety of people was in peril.

For his part, the Mlowo Town Council Executive Officer, Msolomi Dakawa, said already plans had been made to shift the bus stand to the new Forest area as they were only awaiting land experts to complete putting in place boundary demarcations before signing agreements with the traders to construct business stalls around the new area.