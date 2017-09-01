1 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RC Orders Removal of Party Flags

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephano Simbeye

Mbozi — The Songwe Regional Commissioner, Ms Chiku Galawa, has banned hoisting of political parties flags along the Songwe-Zambia Highways road reserve in order to keep the town clean.

Ms Galawa made the statement yesterday at a meeting with health stakeholders, which took place in Vwawa Town, Mbozi District.

She directed people carrying out activities in the area and hoisting the flags of their respective political parties to remove them and vacate the areas.

"I order that from today, all flags of political parties must be removed and instead they should be hoisted at the office of the respective party... . since traders do businesses on the roadsides and follow their customers at bus stations, councils should find other good places for them, out of the highway," said Ms Galawa. Speaking over the scattered waste alongside the highway, the RC directed health officials to start reminding the would-be passengers of stopping to throw discards haphazardly while on safaris, but they should instead use waste bins that would be installed inside busses.

The opposition Chadema Secretary in Mbozi District, Mr James Mbasha, said his party was yet to be informed of the exercise, saying, however, that the installed flags had owners, whom the RC should have called and talked to about the reason of removing them.

"We cannot remove the flags because we don't know the reason of doing that. Why is she afraid of the owners of the flags? Let her call them and discuss the matter. We will sue any executive in a court of law coming to remove them because the flags are there according to the law," said Mr Mbasha.

Speaking over the shifting of the bus stand from the roadside, Mr Mbasha concurred with the RC, saying that it was a good idea because people were endangering their lives, giving the example of the Mlowo Bus Stand, where, he said, the safety of people was in peril.

For his part, the Mlowo Town Council Executive Officer, Msolomi Dakawa, said already plans had been made to shift the bus stand to the new Forest area as they were only awaiting land experts to complete putting in place boundary demarcations before signing agreements with the traders to construct business stalls around the new area.

Tanzania

12,000 Burundian Refugees Agree to Be Repatriated

Some Burundian refugees hosted in Tanzania will be repatriated on September 7 following an agreement reached by the host… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.