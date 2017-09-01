Tanzania: Police, Education Officers to Search for School Dropouts

Kibaha — Police in Coast Region have said they will work with education authorities at the ward and district levels in searching for students who dropped out of school for various reasons.

The move is aimed at ensuring that such students resume their studies.

Coast Regional Police Commander Jonathan Shanna said this early in the week while inspecting a guard of honour in Kibaha Town.

According to him, there were some parents who forced their children out of school so that they would get married, while there were those who engaged their children in economic activities like agriculture and taking care of animals.

"We will search and arrest parents and guardians who have been taking their children out of school for various reasons. It's important that these parents and guardians surrender themselves before we reach them, and we'll get at them," warned Commander Shanna. Commenting on the revelation, some residents said this move was very much needed, and that it would help improve academic performance of students in the region, and thus help in the fight against poverty.

"Currently, there are many economic activities going on in the region. This is particularly true with the rapid construction of factories here by private investors. And, when it comes to hiring, the priority is to residents of the region. So, we needed educated young people who will provide skilled manpower to these factories. The young must go to school and pass well," said Mr Joshua Mwalimu, a resident of Kibaha.

Another resident Yohana Malugu was of the opinion that to make the exercise successful there was the need to involve hamlet and street leaders as these know well their people and even those children who dropped out of school.

"The strategy is a good one, but to make it more effective, they need to involve street chairpersons, executives and other leaders, because they know better about the students residing in their areas," said Mr Malugu.