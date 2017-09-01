31 August 2017

Tanzania: Investors Urged to Fund Local Innovators

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The Engineers Registration Board (ERB) has called upon local and foreign investors to fund innovative ideas by locals.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday August 31, the Acting ERB Registrar, Mr Patrick Barozi, said they had already about 14 new prototypes that would be implemented once funds are obtained.

He said the innovative prototypes would be showcased during a two- day engineers' exhibition in which expects would take part. The exhibition will take place in Dodoma from September 7 to 8.

"Different prototypes will be showcased by various local initiators, who are waiting for interested investors to develop them into real industries," he said.

He said the Board has been encouraging its engineering members to develop ideas that would solve people's problems and help to attain the goal of the country of being industrial based economy.

Some of the prototypes include a road compactor, toilet paper machines, cassava garter, agricultural power-tillers, maize shellers, a car using a motorcycle engine for cargo and charcoal briquettes machine.

"As this year's slogan articulates, 'Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for industrialization towards social -economic development' we need investors to fund those projects," he said.

He added that different topics would be presented including education systems for industrialisation, skills development and research and innovation, marketing and entrepreneurship.

