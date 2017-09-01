Dar es Salaam — Loliondo residents have asked for Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa intervention in the ongoing land dispute that has prompted demolition of hundreds of houses in the area.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday August 31 here, a representative of local government chairpersons, Mr Lazaro Sikoyo, said the Premier's intervention was necessary to halt ongoing demolition of households and ensure findings of a probe committee he formed is published.

"Tourism and Natural Resources minister, police and government officers should stop intimidating human rights defenders and the local community advocating for their rights. The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) should comprehensively investigate human rights violations and take appropriate measures," he pleaded.

He said the government through Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development ministry should be part of government institutions resolving the dispute and that human rights defenders, media, international organisations, local leaders and the elite should also join forces in addressing the problem.

A youth representative, Mr Kipilangati Kaura, said land dispute in the area existed for 26 years and that residents were evicted from the 4,036 square kilometres available for human settlement out of 14,036 square kilometers the district has.

According to him, 8,300 square kilometres was reserved for Ngorongoro Conservation Area, while 1,700 square kilometres was reserved for by Lake Natron ecosystem.

"The dispute has seen 19 people arrested, 11 others seriously injured by firearms. Over 5,800 households have been vandalised leaving more than 20,000 people homeless and that about 1,200 livestock have been seized by authorities some have died of hunger and congestion. Over 133 cattle and 281 sheep and goat have gone missing," he said.

Residents believe demolition was supposed to affect households built inside reserved area, but they have evidence of houses demolished in 14 villages that were built far from the reserved area.