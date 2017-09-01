31 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Loliondo Residents Want Premier Interventions in Land Dispute

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Loliondo residents have asked for Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa intervention in the ongoing land dispute that has prompted demolition of hundreds of houses in the area.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday August 31 here, a representative of local government chairpersons, Mr Lazaro Sikoyo, said the Premier's intervention was necessary to halt ongoing demolition of households and ensure findings of a probe committee he formed is published.

"Tourism and Natural Resources minister, police and government officers should stop intimidating human rights defenders and the local community advocating for their rights. The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) should comprehensively investigate human rights violations and take appropriate measures," he pleaded.

He said the government through Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development ministry should be part of government institutions resolving the dispute and that human rights defenders, media, international organisations, local leaders and the elite should also join forces in addressing the problem.

A youth representative, Mr Kipilangati Kaura, said land dispute in the area existed for 26 years and that residents were evicted from the 4,036 square kilometres available for human settlement out of 14,036 square kilometers the district has.

According to him, 8,300 square kilometres was reserved for Ngorongoro Conservation Area, while 1,700 square kilometres was reserved for by Lake Natron ecosystem.

"The dispute has seen 19 people arrested, 11 others seriously injured by firearms. Over 5,800 households have been vandalised leaving more than 20,000 people homeless and that about 1,200 livestock have been seized by authorities some have died of hunger and congestion. Over 133 cattle and 281 sheep and goat have gone missing," he said.

Residents believe demolition was supposed to affect households built inside reserved area, but they have evidence of houses demolished in 14 villages that were built far from the reserved area.

Tanzania

12,000 Burundian Refugees Agree to Be Repatriated

Some Burundian refugees hosted in Tanzania will be repatriated on September 7 following an agreement reached by the host… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.