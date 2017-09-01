31 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tamwa Commemorates 30th Anniversary

By Hellen Nachilongo and Witness Robert

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Media Womens Association (Tamwa) has launched several activities as part of celebrations to mark 30 years of its existence.

The climax of the commemoration will be marked in November this year and it will involve fundraising, to collect money for reconciliation of a sensitization centre for children, youth and women against gender based violence (GBV).

Tamwa Executive Director, Ms Edda Sanga, said during the commemoration they will air films and documentaries to mobilize more people to contribute Sh1.2 billion needed for the center.

"We believe that the centre will help us reduce GBV cases among children, youth and women," she said.

He said most of GBV cases involve family members or close relatives leading to more cases being abandoned or lag in court for long time as people shy to testify.

"Many people opt to resolve such cases outside of the court and this fuels the acts," she said.

Ms Sanga said that though several measures have been taken against early marriages, the habit was still a big challenge in the country

She added Tamwa has worked hard to ensure girls get married at the age of 18 years and above however, such events still continue through outdated norms and culture which were still practiced secretively in some parts of the country.

