31 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Locals Sidelined, Says New Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Seventy-five per cent of local communities in investment-designated areas say they were not involved in making decisions on the future of their respective areas, according to a new report.

The Human Rights and Business Report 2016 released by the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) yesterday further says that local communities are not allowed to utilise idle land designated for investment.

According to the report, whose findings were presented by LHRC researcher Patience Mlowe, 50 per cent of land acquired for investment is not used by investors.

Only 24 per cent of respondents reported to have been consulted on investment decisions, while 57 per cent said that authorities denied them permission to use land designated for investment despite its remaining undeveloped for many years.

"It is a moral obligation for an investor to allow residents in investment areas to make use of idle land provided for investment...the majority of investors don't allow local communities to use land which is not utilised for investment," Mr Mlowe said.

It has also been established that it is common for investors to apply for land they cannot fully utilise. As a result, the land remains idle for many years, leading to invasion by members of surrounding communities.

The report says that land set aside for investment is usually vast and is taken from locals through both lawful and unlawful means.

The surrounding communities are left with little or no land for their daily activities such as hunting, farming and grazing.

As a result these communities may resort to invading land for investment, leading to protracted disputes with land owners.

LHRC urged the government to continue revoking titles for unused land, especially in rural areas, and hand it over to local communities.

The report also asks the Ministry of Energy and Minerals to provide small-scale miners with licences, saying a few miners are allocated huge tracts of land which remain idle.

Launching the report earlier, LHRC executive director Hellen Kijo-Bisimba said the government should involve locals in surveying land to avert disputes.

Tanzania

12,000 Burundian Refugees Agree to Be Repatriated

Some Burundian refugees hosted in Tanzania will be repatriated on September 7 following an agreement reached by the host… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.