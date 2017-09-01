Rwanda: New Deal to Boost Productivity of Mothers Working in Tea Plantations

Mothers working in tea plantations are receiving a timely boost that will see them be more productive and their children getting better care.

The boost is a result of a new project by UNICEF and the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) designed to guarantee children linked to the tea industry their right to a healthy life.

There have been cases of children working in tea plantations or mothers who are unable to fully care for or properly feed their children due to the nature of their work in the tea industry.

The deal will also see early childhood development centres (ECDCs) established close to tea plantations and factories.

NAEB's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sandrine Urujeni, said that the Government of Rwanda cherishes children and the fact that children have inalienable right to safety and love.

The Government has also committed to ensure children receive the opportunities they need to enable them succeed in life irrespective of the economic conditions of their parents.

According to the Integrated Livelihood Conditions Survey (EICV4) carried out in 2013/2014, children working in non-hazardous child labour represented 3.4 per cent of all children (aged between 6 and 17).

Among children in child labour, only 2.1 percent were engaged in the worst form of child labour (or working in hazardous conditions).

A recent assessment carried out by UNICEF in February 2017, to understand women and children situation recommended need for more efforts to improve working conditions of employees, especially women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and the need for proper child care.

"Expected results from the partnership [Unicef-NAEB] is to improve efficiency and effectiveness of tea workers especially women, as it is assumed that there will be increased tea picking and production, which will ultimately boost the growth of agricultural sector and contribute to the economy," Urujeni said during the partnership agreement signing ceremony earlier this week.

UNICEF representative to Rwanda Ted Maly, said that the partnership with NAEB focuses on technical support, whereby UNICEF will bring expertise and train players in the tea sector on improving the welfare of children and mothers.

"Stunting is high in tea growing areas. Addressing stunting and ensuring good nutrition is among the high priorities of the government of Rwanda. Our interventions will give much attention to efforts geared to leveraging our expertise and ensuring good nutrition among children and mothers," he Maly.

Current progress and challenges ahead

Through the partnership between NAEB and tea factories, out of 15 factories operating in the country, 13 have been certified by Rain Forest Alliance, while of 19 tea cooperatives, 17 have got such certification. Such a certification is given to a company only if no children are employed in its tea production.

The Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA), NAEB, Tea Farmers' Federation (FERWACOTHE), and REACH-T project, which intended to take children out of tea plantations, withdrew around 2,700 children and reintegrated them into formal schools between 2014 and 2016.

Only two factories - SORWATHE and Mata - have sponsored the establishment of Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDCs) whereby, every day, these factories provide porridge to children, and parents pay individuals who look after their children while they are working in tea plantations.

Jotham Majyalibu, Chairman of Rwanda Tea Association - an organization that brings together tea growing cooperatives and tea factories, told The New Times that the association wants to expand the ECDC model so that children of people engaged in tea production, get quality care and grow in a more conducive environment.

"We have managed to eradicate child labour in tea factories' tea blocks. What remains as a challenge that this partnership will help address is the mentality of parents who still employ children in their individuals tea farms," he said.

The Executive Secretary of National Children Commission (NCC), Dr. Claudine Uwera Kanyamanza said that "As about 60 percent of women work in tea sector, and are still giving birth, ECDCs are important because they will help women be motivated to come to work as their children will be cared for," she said pointing out that tea factories should ensure that those who supply and work for them, enjoy healthy lives.

Tea is grown in 12 districts of the 30 districts in the country.

Tea exports generated more than $74.5 million (about Rwf63.3 billion) in the fiscal year that ended June 2017, up from to $70.8 million in the previous fiscal year.